Nola Mae White Obituary
Nola Mae White Nola Mae White, 82, passed away on September 29, 2019. Nola was born to Lorene and Leonard Wright in Wichita, Kansas. She is survived by her children Kathy (Mike) Morring and Karen (Jeff) Twyford; grandchildren Courtney (Keaton) Dalfrey, Ryan (Shannon) Morring, Kaley (Cole) Salopek, Zach Morring; great grandchildren Quinn, Dylan and Adelaine; as well as brother Merle, a niece, and nephews. All of these she loved and touched deeply. Nola retired from Boeing after 35 years and she and Frank traveled extensively before settling in Arizona as snowbirds. She enjoyed many friends, playing bridge and spending time with her family. Funeral service will be held 10:15 am on Thursday, October 3 at Tahoma National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the .
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Oct. 1, 2019
