Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Nora Warren
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nora Jane Warren

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Nora Jane Warren Obituary
Nora Jane Warren April 1938 - Feb 2019 Born in Tacoma, passed away at 80 in Sunny Arizona. Upon sunrise each day Nora played cribbage with her high school sweetheart and husband of 62 years, Allen. A retired school bus driver, Nora loved all children stopping to say hello to each one where ever she was. She enjoyed clam digging, fishing and canning. Nora volunteered at nursing homes and The Red Cross. She attended St Leo's and Aquinas schools of Tacoma. Nora is survived by her husband, 4 children (Pam, Marty, Jeff, Becky Sue), 7 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, her only remaining sister Peggy Clark of Oregon and many nieces and nephews.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Mar. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.