Nora Jane Warren April 1938 - Feb 2019 Born in Tacoma, passed away at 80 in Sunny Arizona. Upon sunrise each day Nora played cribbage with her high school sweetheart and husband of 62 years, Allen. A retired school bus driver, Nora loved all children stopping to say hello to each one where ever she was. She enjoyed clam digging, fishing and canning. Nora volunteered at nursing homes and The Red Cross. She attended St Leo's and Aquinas schools of Tacoma. Nora is survived by her husband, 4 children (Pam, Marty, Jeff, Becky Sue), 7 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, her only remaining sister Peggy Clark of Oregon and many nieces and nephews.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Mar. 5, 2019