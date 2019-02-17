Resources More Obituaries for Norm Wiemer Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Norm Wiemer

Obituary Condolences Flowers Norm Wiemer Norman M. Wiemer was born in Tacoma on October 15, 1940 and died peace-fully in Eatonville on February 6th, 2019 after a courag-eous battle with cancer. Norm lived a large life. He grew up the 2nd oldest of 6 siblings and graduated from Stadium High School before serving his country for eight years in the Air Force. He then spent a couple of years working locally for the railroad. In 1971 Norm join-ed the Pierce County Sheriff's department and was assigned to the Mount-ain Detachment working the south Pierce County area around Eatonville. Norm moved his family to Eatonville in 1973 and it has been home ever since. His 27 year career with the Sheriff's Department includ-ed obtaining a BA degree in Criminal Justice and time in many different divisions, retiring as a detective. Not a man to sit still, Norm continued to work with several different contract agencies providing security to the local court, JBLM, and most recently as an Intelligence Officer at the Northwest Detention Center. Known by many as the life of the party, he enjoyed golf, fishing, the Seahawks, play-ing cards at the casino, music, and spending time with family and friends. He was a member of the Lions. He was known to squeeze every bit of life out of every occasion and recently returned from a trip to sunny Mexico. Norm was proceeded in death by his father Norman F Wiemer, his mother Nina R Hecht, his sister Mary Weech, and is son Darrin Wiemer. He is survived by his Aunt Laverne Wiemer; brothers Daniel, Allen, and John Wiemer and David Hecht; daughter Diana (Joe) Root and sons Todd and Brian Wiemer; grandchildren Lacey (Andrew) Heinz, Riley and Davis Root, and Alexis Sherrill Wiemer; great-grandchildren Hudson and Evelyn Heinz aswell as many nieces, nephews, and cou-sins. He will be missed by all. A memorial service is planned for Thursday Feb 21, 2019 at the Celebration of Life Center at Mountain View Cemetery in Lakewood. Viewing at 10:00, Celebra-tion at 11:00 with reception immediately following. Please join family and friends to share your memories of Norm. Donations in Norm's honor may be made to the cancer .



