Norma Arnold Norma G Arnold, 94, died January 8, 2020.Norma was born in Tacoma June 5, 1925 and lived in the Tacoma/Fircrest area her entire life.She graduated from Stadium High School in 1943 and the College of Puget Sound in 1962. Norma was a 5th-6th grade teacher and librarian at Wainwright School in Fircrest.She retired in 1987. Norma was predeceased by her husband, Joseph Arnold; son, Steven Rettke; granddaughter, Stevie Ann Rettke; and brother Stanley Swanson. She is survived by her daughter, Renee (Leroy) Rickey; daughter-in-law, Tami Rettke; three grandchildren, Michael (Christine) Cohn, Jennifer Cohn, Sterling Rettke; and four great-grandchildren.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Jan. 19, 2020