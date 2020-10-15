Norma De Souza

May 6, 1939 - October 10, 2020

Puyallup, Washington - Norma De Souza, 81, passed away in Puyallup, WA, on October 10, 2020. She was born in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago on May 6, 1939 to Oscar and Gwendolyn James. She immigrated as an adult and became a U.S. citizen.

Norma is lovingly remembered by her children, Debra Sneed, Trevor (Danielle) De Souza, Lystra (Michael) Zerba, Liseil (Neil) Baird, as well as her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Norma's hobbies uncluded travelling and spending time with friends and family. She delighted in sharing Trinidadian favorites and stories of "home." Norma was also a deeply spiritual person, finding joy and strength in prayer and worship.





