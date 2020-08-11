Norma Doskow Norma Doskow, left us to be with her husband, Nahum Doskow. Norma is survived by her daughter Maggie O'Leary, sister Joyce Lindner, Nahum Doskow's many relatives,and their many friends. Norma was born 5/7/1930 in Bakersfield, lived in San Pedro, Ca. She married "Dos" in 1977 and lived in Parkland until her passing, 8/3/2020. Norma was employed in public libraries for decades, L.A.Public Libraries, Pierce County Libraries. An avid reader, she loved to sharing her book knowledge with her friends and family. Her favorite past time was gardening, where she was happiest, along with bird watching. I wish to thank all those who cared for her in last days, Life Center South Hill. I'm grateful she is at peace, in Heaven. Celebration of life will be held at later date.



