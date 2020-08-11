1/
Norma Doskow
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Norma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Norma Doskow Norma Doskow, left us to be with her husband, Nahum Doskow. Norma is survived by her daughter Maggie O'Leary, sister Joyce Lindner, Nahum Doskow's many relatives,and their many friends. Norma was born 5/7/1930 in Bakersfield, lived in San Pedro, Ca. She married "Dos" in 1977 and lived in Parkland until her passing, 8/3/2020. Norma was employed in public libraries for decades, L.A.Public Libraries, Pierce County Libraries. An avid reader, she loved to sharing her book knowledge with her friends and family. Her favorite past time was gardening, where she was happiest, along with bird watching. I wish to thank all those who cared for her in last days, Life Center South Hill. I'm grateful she is at peace, in Heaven. Celebration of life will be held at later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Aug. 11, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved