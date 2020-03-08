|
Norma Jean Hodge Norma J. (Horsman) Hodge, was born January 15, 1935 in San Francisco and passed away peacefully on February 21, 2020 with her husband of 66 years by her side. Norma married Donald F. Hodge onOctober 10, 1953 in Tacoma where they resided their entire lives. In addition to raising her children, Norma worked in retail and banking. During retirement she enjoyed traveling, gardening and spending time with friends and family. She is survived by her loving husband, Donald, her son Steven (Bernice), her daughter Traci (Larry) her beautiful granddaughters;Cyndi (Terry), Jennifer andDarby (T.J.) and her sister-in-law Carol. The family would like to extend a special Thank You to the Staff in the Allenmore ICU who cared for the Hodge family during this difficult time.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Mar. 8, 2020