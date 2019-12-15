Home

Norma Lee (Rees) Gale

Norma Lee (Rees) Gale Norma Lee (Rees) Gale peacefully passed away December 9, 2019. She was born July 6, 1934, and grew up in the Puyallup Valley where she was active in her school and community, graduating from Puyallup High School in 1952. She was involved throughout her life in community and service groups as well as raising her family. Norma was preceded in death by her husband Gary Gale, after 55 years years of marriage. She is survived by her four children, Wendy (Tim) Ramsaur, Kimberly Gale, Darcey Torrey, and Gordon (Michelle) Gale; five grandchildren, Brett (Kelly) Ramsaur, Cale Ramsaur, Tesa Ramsaur, Elizabeth (Tyler) Torrey, and Matthew Torrey; and three great-grandchildren, Thomas Carlson, Ella Ramsaur, and Nolan Ramsaur; sister, Hazel (Jim) Powell, brother, Earl (Elaine) Rees. Her full life contained time for friends, family gatherings, the love of any beach, church, bridge, book club, trailer camping, birding, working on the tree farm and lovingly enjoying her children and grandchildren. Norma's memorial service will be held Saturday, December 28, at the United Methodist Church in Puyallup, WA located at 1919 West Pioneer Ave, at 1:00 p.m., reception to follow in the fellowship hall. Donations can be made to the or a . Condolences can be left online at www.powersfuneralhome.com.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Dec. 15, 2019
