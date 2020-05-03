Norma Newcomb Norma was born in Vancouver, BC Canada in 1923. She died peacefully in her home on April 16, just 3 weeks prior to her 97th birthday. We lost a loving and wonderful Mom and a great friend. Norma had a happy childhood with wonderful parents. She was accomplished in many areas and played the violin in the Vancouver Symphony Orchestra. She majored in accounting which lead to a job in banking and then as the food comptroller for the Hotel Vancouver. She used those skills later in life working for Meadowsweet Dairy and Dr. Bischoff. Norma met and fell in love with her husband, George, while both were visiting Tacoma. They were married in Vancouver, BC, and moved to Tacoma for their wonderful marriage of 68 years. She was an awesome Mom to two daughters. With George by her side, there was never a task, job, or challenge that Norma didn't tackle. Together, they built four homes. She was incredibly gifted in many areas as a skilled seamstress, homemaker, baker, and musician. She was active in PTA, and loved traveling, working in the garden, ice skating, playing tennis until age 90, golf, and the keyboard, and any car ride. Mom loved spending family time at Herron Island and Hawaii. She had many friends and was blessed to be "Mom" to the tennis sisters for their weekly lunches. She was passionate about life! Norma was preceded in death by her loving husband, George, her parents, Joseph and Nora Walker, and her sister, Enid. She will be greatly missed by her daughters, Sharon (John) Lisicich, Linda (Ron) Purbaugh, two granddaughters, five great grandsons, and numerous nieces and nephews. A family graveside service will be held at Haven of Rest. If desired, donations to your favorite charity in lieu of flowers. A special thank you to her excellent caregivers and the MC Hospice team.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on May 3, 2020.