Norma Strong The family of Norma Strong is deeply saddened by her passing on April 24, 2019 at the age of 96. She was the family matriarch who always put family first, beloved, beautiful, graceful and kind, who rarely exhibited anger or judged. Norma devoted her life to caring for others, was optimistic and the ultimate nurturer. Norma was born October 19, 1922 to Winnifred and Alfred Morris in Tacoma. She graduated from Lincoln High School in 1941. From childhood she danced and met her future husband Elmer while doing so. They wed in January 1942, bought a small house, in which she would live for the remainder of her life. She and Elmer had two sons, Tim and Marc. Norma was preceded in death by husband, Elmer, son Marc, brother Buck and sister Lois. She leaves her beloved son, Tim and wife Karen, grandchildren Tammy Matthis (Mark), Paul Strong (Misty), Jesica McAveney (Steve), Keri Metzler (Adam), Kyle Strong (Laura), ten great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. A graveside gathering will be held at the Valley Lawn section, Mt. View Memorial Park on Monday, May 6 at 10:30am. Donations on her behalf are gratefully encouraged to Habitat for Humanity or the Mona Foundation.

