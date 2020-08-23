1/
Norman David Schwartz
Norman David Schwartz 08/18/1941-08/14/2020 Norman David Schwartz passed away peacefully at home on 8/14/20. Born 8/18/41 in the North End of Tacoma to Benjamin Schwartz and Dorthy Meier. 'Stormin' Norman was a kind and considerate person who loved people. He is survived by his 3 children David, Alan, and Betsy and his 3 granddaughters CeAnna, Hannah, and Taylor. You will forever be missed Norm, we love you and thank you for all the gifts. Rest in peace.

Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Aug. 23, 2020.
