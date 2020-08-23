Norman David Schwartz 08/18/1941-08/14/2020 Norman David Schwartz passed away peacefully at home on 8/14/20. Born 8/18/41 in the North End of Tacoma to Benjamin Schwartz and Dorthy Meier. 'Stormin' Norman was a kind and considerate person who loved people. He is survived by his 3 children David, Alan, and Betsy and his 3 granddaughters CeAnna, Hannah, and Taylor. You will forever be missed Norm, we love you and thank you for all the gifts. Rest in peace.



