Norman Lee Raffaell Norman Lee Raffaell died Dec 14, 2019 in Payette, ID. Norm was born Jan 3, 1939, retired from Weyerhaeuser after 22 years and was an Army Veteran. He is survived by wife, Rosalie, two sons, Norman (Jamie) and Neil (Tricia), 4 grandchildren, 3 step children, 2 step grandchildren, sister Debbie, cousin Jim (Cynthia) other siblings and numerous relatives. Preceded in death by his father Garett Raffaell, mother Emma and step-father Larry Lubesmeyer, sister Gloria Baer-White, and numerous relatives A memorial service will be at 2pm Friday, Dec 20, 2019, a Rosary at 6:30pm on Thursday, Dec 19 and internment at Church Columbarium, at Corpus Christi Catholic Church, Fruitland, ID.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Dec. 20, 2019