Norman Nelson Norman Milford Nelson, longtime Edgewood resident, peacefully passed away at the youthful age of 94, July 7, 2020. Born July 8, 1925 in Inkster, North Dakota, to Charlotte and Theodore Nelson. Norman moved to Mt. View (now Edgewood) in 1930 with his parents and three sisters: Ione, Arlene and Beulah, where they attended the two-room schoolhouse. He then went to Edgemont School which was built in 1937, then to Sumner Junior High and graduated from Sumner High. Enlisted in the US Navy in 1942, he was a Radio Operator in during World War II, he served as part of the Atlantic Fleet and the Pacific Fleet. He retired from Weyerhaeuser as a Property Tax Accountant after 27 years in 1983. Norman was a member of Mt. View Lutheran Church since 1930. He was preceded in death by his first wife of 49 years, Luwanna, his parents and sisters. Survived by his wife, Dorothy Rose-Nelson, extended family and friends. Loved by many, respected by all. Private services were held. Donations can be made to Mt. View Lutheran Church, Edgewood, WA We bid you "73"



