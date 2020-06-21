O. David Thorne It is with great sadness that the family of Orvel David Thorne announces his passing on April 14th in Seattle, Washington. Dave was born on May 19th, 1944 in Pendleton, Oregon to Orvel Daniel Thorne and Ruthe Margaret Denison Thorne. Childhood polio proved incapable of eroding Dave's natural athleticism. After doctors told his parents that he might not walk again, he persevered and later excelled in football and track. He is a two-time inductee into Pendleton High School's sports hall of fame, the Linebacker's Club. He was proud of his enshrinement as a member of the Thorne family, the first family to earn induction based on its members' numerous achievements. As a Buckaroo, Dave played wide receiver for famed football coach Don Requa and played in the Shriner's all-star football game. His 110-meter hurdle time remains among PHS's fastest. As an adult, Dave skied gracefully on slopes across the Northwest. Dave's upbringing in an outdoors-oriented family shaped a lifetime affinity for nature. As a child, he fished, hunted, and rode horses with his extended family. As a father, he taught his children and their friends how to fish from Steilacoom's dock and on waters across Washington. He shared with them his love of cross-country and downhill skiing. He also joked about the residue one's boots must have to qualify as true cowboy boots. Dave dedicated his time and energy to the pursuit of knowledge. He earned a BA in History at Linfield College in Oregon and an MBA at Pacific Lutheran University. A life-long learner, he consumed non-fiction, military studies, and poetical works voraciously. He supplied his children with masses of carefully curated books to further their interests. His selections conveyed to them his unwavering support and encouragement. He chose professions dedicated to national service and the betterment of others. As an officer in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War, he flew C-7 Caribou and C-141 Starlifter aircraft and earned numerous citations, including a Distinguished Flying Cross. He was honored to fly home some of our nation's first freed POWs from Vietnam. He worked as a military flight instructor. He also served in intelligence with the Washington Air National Guard's 111th Air Support Operation Center. Before his military service, he was briefly a schoolteacher in rural Monument, Oregon. In later years, he returned to his roots in education as a substitute teacher for Tacoma School District, where he thrived in challenging classroom environments. Dave settled in Steilacoom in 1974 with his then-wife, Janice Thorne, whom he referred to until his death as his "beautiful bride." His love of the town and its inhabitants led him to serve on the Steilacoom Town Council. He and his wife served as co-presidents of St. Frances Cabrini's Parent Club. Dave's reclusive nature belied the deep affection he held for his numerous friends accumulated over many years. He recounted the rich history of the Thorne family in Pendleton. He retold stories capturing the humor, professionalism, and patriotism of his military colleagues. He treasured dearly the experiences with diverse circles of friends introduced to him by his wife during their marriage, ranging from vacations with former classmates and roommates to outings with fellow church members. Dave often revealed his love for family and friends by employing his self-taught culinary skills. As a member of the St. John Bosco Church breakfast team, he became renowned for his beer-batter pancakes. At family holiday gatherings, he arrived with carefully decorated chocolate-pecan, pumpkin, and apple pies. His children carry on his tradition of shaping pancakes into animals, military vehicles, and other forms for their children. His family values his neatly handwritten recipes as heirlooms. In his later years, Dave welcomed his growing family. Mourning his loss are his former wife, Jan; his children, Ashlee (Aaron Pace) and Adam (Kate); and his grandchildren, Hannah, Mara, Noah, and Brooks. He also leaves his sister, Carol (Larry Holmes); niece and nephews, Kim, Joe, and Dan; numerous cousins; and former brothers-in law, Jeff Deneen and Dan Deneen. Future generations will have their minds enriched by the legacy of his zest for knowledge; their bodies nourished by his treasured recipes; and hopefully their hearts stirred by shared passions for classical music and Scottish bagpipes. Dave rests for eternity at Tahoma National Cemetery. A memorial service will be held at a later date to preserve the health of family and friends. His family will announce the timing and location in a future Tacoma News Tribune notice and on New Tacoma Funeral Home's website.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store