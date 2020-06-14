Odessa K. Simon Odessa K. Simon passed away peacefully Wednesday, June 3, 2020. She was born April 10 1939 in Natchez, Mississippi. She graduated from Holy Family Catholic High School in Natchez, Mississippi and received her Bachelor's degree from Alcon State University in Elementary and Secondary Education. She received her Master's degree in education from Central Washington University. Teaching was her passion. Odessa married Army Master Sergeant Willie Simon on June 8, 1958, where they traveled extensively through the world. She continued to teach through the Department of Defense (D.O.D) School systems. Upon her husband's retirement, Odessa continued to teach for Tacoma School District. She was an active member of American Business Women's Association, Women League of Voters, Teachers Retired Association, and an active member of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in her passing. Odessa leaves behind three children: two Daughters, Angelia L. Simon and Katrina Simon of Tacoma, WA; and Son, Michael A. Simon of Alexandria, VA. She was preceded in death by her Husband of 45 years, Willie Simon; Father, Robert Arnette; Mother, Orelia Arnette of Natchez, Mississippi; and Sisters, Claudia and Adrienne Arnette. The family would like to thank everyone for taking time out of their busy schedule to attend the celebration of our mother's life. Per her request, there will be no wake or repass. Private family services are being held at New Tacoma Cemetery. Guestbook at www.newtacoma.com.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Jun. 14, 2020.