Olga Josephine Steeves

Olga Josephine Steeves Obituary
Olga Josephine Steeves Ole went into the Lord's arms on May 12, 2019 at the age of 97. She was born in Mitchell, South Dakota on October 9, 1921 to Agnes and Walter Przybylski. In the late 1930's the family moved to the Puyallup Valley. Ole graduated from Puyallup High School class of 1939. She met Blair Steeves while dancing at the Fruitland Grange and they were married on Valentine's Day in 1947 at Trinity United Methodist Church in Tacoma where Ole remained a lifelong church volunteer. Together they raised four children, three boys and a girl. Ole was a devoted sports fan, especially for auto racing, and avid bowler. She loved to razor clam dig, play games and tell stories. Her lively spirit will be deeply missed. Ole is survived by her children, Scott Steeves (Diane), Margaret Steeves, Randy Steeves and Donn Steeves (Beth), five grandchildren and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Blair and brothers, Floyd (Bill) and George Przybylski. A graveside service will be held at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, May 23th at Mountain View Funeral Home in Lakewood. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Tacoma/Pierce County Humane Society, would be appreciated.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on May 19, 2019
