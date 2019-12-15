Home

Olive Lowry Olive Lowry, longtime resident of Tacoma, Washington, and Scottsdale, Arizona, passed away December 8, 2019, at age 91, in Tacoma's St. Joseph Hospital. Olive worked for the U.S. Air Force in Human Resources at several air bases, both domestically and internationally in England and France, which gave her the opportunity to travel. She was an avid golfer and runner, and enjoyed being outdoors well into retirement. Surviving are brothers, Martin, Harold, and Carl Mortenson; sister, Hazel Mortenson; stepchildren, Franklin Jackson, Cathy Ramirez, Craig Lowry and Cheri Starkey; five grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; and three great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Craig Lowry; parents, Louis and Ella (Wickstrom) Mortenson of Minnesota; and former spouse, Kenneth Jackson. No services planned. Please share memories at www.FuneralAlternatives.org.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Dec. 15, 2019
