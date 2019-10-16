|
|
Oliver Anthony Oliver Eric Anthony 29, was born February 26, 1990, in Cincinnati Ohio to Oliver Richard Anthony and Terri (Matthews) Anthony. He passed October 9, 2019, in his home in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Funeral services will be held at E.C. Nurre Funeral Home 177 W. Main St. (St. Rt. 125) Amelia, OH on Thursday, October 17, 2019, from 5:00 PM until time of funeral service at 7:00 PM. Graveside service will take place on Saturday, October 19, 2019, at 10:00 AM, at Mt. Moriah Cemetery along with military honors. www.ecnurre.com
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Oct. 16, 2019