Hill Funeral Home Puyallup - Puyallup
217 E Pioneer Avenue
Puyallup, WA 98372
253-845-1172
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
1:00 PM
Oliver Nybo


1931 - 2019
Oliver Nybo Obituary
Oliver Nybo Oliver Nybo (Big O) 88 passed away on Sunday October 13, 2019. He was born May 22, 1931. He Grew up in Puyallup Valley with his parents and eight siblings. He worked as a carpenter most of his life. He loved farming or anything that involved cows, horses and a can of Copenhagen and maybe a beer or two. You could say he had a way with words. If you had the pleasure to meet him and share a conversation, then I'm sure you have a story to tell. Oliver left behind a large loving family. He is survived by his three Children, daughter Jan (Tim) Morrisson, son Jerry (Susan) Nybo,Son Gary (Kelley) Nybo, nine grandchildren and seventeen great grandchildren. Also survived by sister Anne, brothers Arvin and Ole. Preceded in death by daughter Barbara Richards and mother of his children Peggy Nybo, his parents Tinus and Tina Nybo, sister Myrtle Calhoun, brothers Melvin, Alvin, Stan and Raymond. Funeral Services for Oliver will be Saturday October 19th, 1:00 at Hill Funeral Home, 217 E. Pioneer, Puyallup, Wa 253-845-1172.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Oct. 17, 2019
