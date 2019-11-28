Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Oliver Nybo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Oliver Nybo

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Oliver Nybo Obituary
Oliver Nybo "Big O" May 22, 1931 - Oct. 13, 2019 A word of Thanks. It has been a little over a month since the loss of our Father. I would like to thank all our family & friends for their love, support & help with funeral services at such short notice. Thank you to Susan, Jan & Tim, Gary & Kelley, Angela & Rob, Jennifer & Terry, Jerred & Cassie, Joey & Tessa, Todd & Natasha, Sue & Ron, and Chelsea for the beautiful celebration of life video as well as the many grandchildren and great grandchildren that showed their love.. A special thanks to Angela & Cash for their faithful, loving visits to dad over the past two years! And to my wife Susan for many years of loving care! Thank you, Jerry Nybo
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Nov. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Oliver's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -