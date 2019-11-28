|
Oliver Nybo "Big O" May 22, 1931 - Oct. 13, 2019 A word of Thanks. It has been a little over a month since the loss of our Father. I would like to thank all our family & friends for their love, support & help with funeral services at such short notice. Thank you to Susan, Jan & Tim, Gary & Kelley, Angela & Rob, Jennifer & Terry, Jerred & Cassie, Joey & Tessa, Todd & Natasha, Sue & Ron, and Chelsea for the beautiful celebration of life video as well as the many grandchildren and great grandchildren that showed their love.. A special thanks to Angela & Cash for their faithful, loving visits to dad over the past two years! And to my wife Susan for many years of loving care! Thank you, Jerry Nybo
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Nov. 28, 2019