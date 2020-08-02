1/1
Olivia Butler
Olivia Butler Olivia Beatrice Butler, born September 14, 2005 to parents Cliff and Diane Butler passed away on July 26, 2020. Olivia our beautiful, beloved daughter and sister of brother, Joseph Butler, was full of passion. She enjoyed camping, family vacations, her friends, social media, and was extremely good at puzzles. She was athletic and excelled at soccer and track. One of her many nicknames was "Sassetta" which really describes her funny and clever attitude. Olivia will live forever in our hearts and rest in peace in heaven. Guestbook at www.newtacoma.com

Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Aug. 2, 2020.
