Home

POWERED BY

Services
Edwards Memorial Center - Lakewood
11020 S. Tacoma Way
Lakewood, WA 98499
(253) 584-6000
Resources
More Obituaries for Olivia Dudley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Olivia Dudley

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Olivia Dudley Obituary
Olivia "Jane" Dudley Jane was born 4/24/1941 in The Philippines and Passed away 9/22/2019 in Lakewood, WA. She is survived by her two sons, Richard "Rick" Dudley, and Tom (Charlene) Dudley; sister, Fran Ferrazano and 8 grandchildren: 5 great grandchildren and numerous family and friends. Memorial service to be held Thursday October 3, 2019 at 3pm at Edwards Memorial 11020 S. Tacoma Way, Lakewood, WA. 98499. Please see the full obituary at www.edwardsmemorial.com
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Sept. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Olivia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Edwards Memorial Center - Lakewood
Download Now