Olivia "Jane" Dudley Jane was born 4/24/1941 in The Philippines and Passed away 9/22/2019 in Lakewood, WA. She is survived by her two sons, Richard "Rick" Dudley, and Tom (Charlene) Dudley; sister, Fran Ferrazano and 8 grandchildren: 5 great grandchildren and numerous family and friends. Memorial service to be held Thursday October 3, 2019 at 3pm at Edwards Memorial 11020 S. Tacoma Way, Lakewood, WA. 98499. Please see the full obituary at www.edwardsmemorial.com
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Sept. 28, 2019