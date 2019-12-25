News Tribune (Tacoma) Obituaries
Orland Leroy Johnson Obituary
Orland Leroy Johnson Orland Leroy Johnson Passed away 12/21/19 Retired from the Tacoma News Tribune in 1988. He loved to reminisce about his Grandparents ranch in Eagle Valley Oregon and his many years as a printer. He was involved with CB React Group. He loved fishing and hunting and his family and our Lord. Preceded in Death by his parents, Wives Jane and Leota. Brother Lloyd, S-I-L Virgie, B-I-L James Anderson, Grand children Rae Ann, James and Bryson. Survived by-Sister Louel, Brothers Richard and Gareth (Marty), Children Judy (Vern) Hall, Patricia (Virgil) and Douglas (Cathryn). 32 Grandchildren and wife Fidelina. Services will be held at Mt. View FH Lakewood, WA Friday 12/27/19 at 1:00 PM in the Garden Chapel. Refreshments will be available after the service.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Dec. 25, 2019
