Orville Halvorson 4/15/32 3/27/19 Orville James Halvorson passed away on March 27, 2019. He was born on April 15, 1932 in Landa, North Dakota to parents Orville and Barbra Halvorson. Orville grew up on the family farm with his two brothers, Gerald and Ronald. Ronald preceded Orville in death. Upon high school graduation, Orville joined the Air Force and transferred to the Tacoma area. As the Korean War ended, he was honorably discharged and began working for the railroad and Sears Roebuck. Seeking a career, he joined the City of Tacoma Police Department and rose to the rank of sergeant. He retired early due to hypertension, the cause of his death. Throughout his life he held many jobs, most of them concurrently: real estate developer, real estate broker, and farmer. Early in his police career he met his wife of 60 years, Doris (Glamuzina) Halvorson. Orville had four children: Orville James (Halvorson) Hobbs, Ramona (Halvorson) Hobbs Sanchez, James Orville Halvorson, and Jan Marie Halvorson. Jan preceded him in death. He was blessed with numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. Orville's greatest accomplishments will always be his marriage and family. Known as a kind and humorous person, his favorite pastime was talking to friends and taking care of his family. Being called 'Papa' always made him the happiest. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Charles Borromeo Church on April 3rd at 9 am. A Rosary will be held on April 2nd at 7 pm at Gaffney Funeral Home. A reception will follow at the church. Entombment Calvary Cloisters. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to Saint Charles Borromeo Catholic School, Tacoma. Please leave online condolences at www.gaffneycares.com. Arrangements by Gaffney Funeral Home, 253-572-6003.

