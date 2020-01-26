|
|
Otto Alfred Boese 04/23/1938 - 01/13/2020 Otto Alfred Boese passed away January 13th, 2020 in Tacoma. Otto was born April 23rd, 1938 in Bremen, Germany to Alfred and Lilli Boese. He came to the United States as a teenager with his family. Otto graduated from Libertyville High School in Libertyville, Il. and enlisted in the United States Air Force where he served four years. He studied at the Milwaukee School of Engineering, graduating in 1965. With a job offer from Boeing, Otto moved to Seattle with his wife Hannelore Schwab. For over 40 years they made their home in Bellevue with their three children: Michael (Nance), Peter (Angela) and Katie Bouchard (Ryan). Otto was blessed to have six grandchildren: Hannah, Dominic, Connor, Casey, Elise and Andrew. He had a successful career at Boeing and enjoyed coaching soccer, playing golf, and camping/traveling. Besides his wife, children, and grandchildren, he is survived by his sister Helga Neubauer and brother Ralph Furlan. Inurnment will be held at Tahoma National Cemetery in Kent. Please visit www.gaffneycares.com to leave online condolences. Arrangements by Gaffney Funeral Home, 253-572-6003.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Jan. 26, 2020