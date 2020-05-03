Otto Balmer Otto A. Balmer passed away peacefully at his home in Puyallup on April 30th, surrounded by his entire family. Born in Orting, WA on December 30, 1930 to Ulrich and Marie Balmer. He attended Orting High School, where he was a three-sport athlete. After attending college at Seattle University, where he played baseball, he entered the service and was stationed in Germany. Returning from abroad, he married Carolyn Coe, also from Orting. Otto worked in the dairy industry and then with the US Postal Service until his retirement. Otto and Carolyn enjoyed many years of traveling, taking trips to spring training baseball and visiting lifelong friends. Coaching youth baseball was his passion in life, coaching St Regis, Northwest Showman and the Puyallup American Legion. He was later inducted into the Tacoma-Pierce County Baseball Hall of Fame. He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Carolyn, his children Donna (Jon), Ron, Dan (Leslie), Rob, as well as numerous grandchildren. Later in life he was connected to daughter Jan (Bill). He is also survived by his sweet sister Rosmarie. He was preceded in death by sister Margaret, brothers John and Ulrich. "We love you, POPPA!"



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store