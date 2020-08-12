Pamela Brehon Pamela Mary "Pam" Brehon was born 9/23/36 in Thatcham, Newbury, Berkshire, England. She was the only child to Edward George (Ted) Willis & Mary Elizabeth (Wallen) Willis of Newbury. After finishing school, she worked as a shop assistant before meeting her husband, Henry Leonard Brehon. She and Henry married on 2/22/58 at St. Nicholas Church, Newbury, England. They moved to Griffiss Air Force Base, Rome, New York until September 1961 when they returned to England. They settled down in Puyallup in 1969 with their two daughters. Pam operated a licensed home daycare for many years and loved children and animals, especially her dog Max. After Henry died in 2018, Pam was taken care of by her family until she moved to Around The World adult family home in Snohomish in February. Pam is survived by her 2 daughters, Janet (Dan) Roupe and Linda (Rob) Heinrich; 4 grandchildren: Jessica (Jason) Holloman, Suzanne (Grant) Prater, Douglas (Meghan) Roupe, and James (Danielle) Heinrich; 3 great-grandchildren: Matthew Prater, Natalie Prater, and Aubree Holloman. Pam was a proud and loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and will be missed terribly.



