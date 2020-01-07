|
Pamela Githens Aug. 11, 1948 - Jan. 2 ,2020 Pamela Ellen Githens, 71, passed away January 2nd, 2020. She was born August 11, 1948, to Jerry and Lovina Barr in Tacoma, WA, was a 1966 graduate of Stadium High School, attended Western Conservative Baptist Seminary, and worked as an X-Ray Technician. Pam met Duane Githens in Portland, OR. They married on May 21, 1977 and eventually moved back to her hometown of Tacoma where she resided until her death. Pam was a devoted wife, mother and best friend to many. She was eternally upbeat and optimistic, always ready with a smile and a laugh. Jesus Christ was the foundation of Pam's life and her trust in God never wavered. Even through her ordeal with cancer she was able to say with certainty, "I'm ready to go Home." Pam is survived by her husband, Duane, and 2 daughters, Kerissa and Corrie. The memorial will be held at Sunset Bible Church, 7909 40th St. W, University Place, WA 98466 on Saturday, January 11, 3:00 PM.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Jan. 7, 2020