Pamela Halsan Pamela Jane More Halsan, 77, passed away at her home in Browns Point on January 19th. She was born in 1943 in Tacoma to Beverly and Glen More. She is survived by her mother, sisters Susan Myers (Stephen) and Wendy Jenne (Greg), four children, Christopher (Rachel), Carl (Melanie), Curt (Margaret), and Craig (Tina), and seven grandchildren Anthony, Davis, Matthew, Angela, Stanley, Hunter, and Ella. Pam was raised on Browns Point in the house her father built. She graduated from Stadium High School in 1961 and married Gary Halsan. They started a family and moved to Gig Harbor where Pam was a tireless volunteer. Later in life she lived in Edmonds, Everett, Duval, and Lakewood. She also lived in Alaska for several summers tutoring children in logging camps. She believed in giving back to the communities she dearly loved. She spent tireless hours supporting the Boy Scouts, Rotary International, the American Legion, the Edmonds Rotary, and volunteered in the schools. Later in life Pam returned to Browns Point and volunteered in numerous Browns Point groups including the Points Northeast Historical Society. Pam was a talented singer and found joy participating in the Tacoma Life Center Singing Christmas Tree. Pam was an avid reader and known for sending articles to her children and grandchildren to spur on their creativity and knowledge. Pam loved celebrations and spending time with her family. She was an avid sports fan at her grandchildren's games and was always dressed in school colors. She was a devoted daughter who support her mother and father through their later years, and a caring sister and aunt showing love and support through phone calls, thoughtful gifts, and cards. Pam continued to keep in touch with all the friends she made throughout the years. She lived a life of service, showing through her efforts, the importance of giving back to friends and community. She will be dearly missed. A celebration of life service will be scheduled in the Spring. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made in Pam's honor to the Points Northeast Historical Society.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Feb. 2, 2020