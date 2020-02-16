Home

Hill Funeral Home Puyallup - Puyallup
217 E Pioneer Avenue
Puyallup, WA 98372
253-845-1172
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
11:00 AM
Pamela J. Vetter Walsh Schloer


1939 - 2020
Pamela J. Vetter Walsh Schloer Obituary
Pamela Schloer Pamela J. Vetter, Walsh, Schloer passed away Monday, February 10th, 2020 from COPD. She was born February 1st, 1939 to Joyce and Edward Vetter and raised in the north end of Tacoma, WA. Pam is survived by her husband Roland, daughter Janis Blodnick (John) of Gig Harbor, son Jim Walsh of Chicago, daughter Lyn Turner (Shawn) of Graham, son Joe Walsh of Tacoma and daughter Patti Walsh (Russ Hudnall) of Tacoma, grandchildren Michael and Erin Blodnick, Domenica, Daniella and Peter Walsh, Ryan (Kassandra), Katie and Stephanie Turner, sister Margi White of Rancho Mirage, nephew Mike and niece Jeannie, stepchildren Mark, Ron and Kim and 4 step grandchildren. Funeral services will be held at Hill Funeral Home in Puyallup at 11:00 AM, Saturday, February 22nd, 2020. Pam's request is that donations be made to the in lieu of flowers. Please see full obituary at Hill Funeral Home website (www.hillfhpuyallup.com).
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Feb. 16, 2020
