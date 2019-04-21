Pat Kalenius Patsy Allene Mary Maloney (Kalenius) was born on August 25, 1930 in the Snoqualmie Falls Hospital. Her parents, Aubrey and Rose Maloney, lived in North Bend at the time. They moved to Juneau, Alaska where Pat attended school until 1942, when they moved back to North Bend. In 1942, Pat's sister, Lorraine, was born. In 1943, the family moved to Des Moines. Pat attended Highline High School, from which she graduated in 1947. Pat was active in Camp Fire Girls and Rainbow. She was Ms. Des Moines-Zenith and secretary of the Des Moines-Zenith Improvement Club. Pat was the editor of "High Lines" and business manager of the high school. In 1947, Pat began college at Central Washington University and lived in Kamola Hall where her mother had lived in 1923. In 1950, Pat graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Education. In 1950, Pat married William G. Kalenius, Jr. and they moved to Yakima where their first child, Barbara Mary, was born. The next year, they moved to Chehalis where sons Bill III and Tom were born. In 1955, they moved to Lakewood where Bill was employed by Clover Park School District. Another daughter, Dianne, was born there in 1958, followed by Steve in 1961 and Dan in 1968. Pat served as president of the Tacoma-Pierce County Genealogical Society and was an active member of St. Francis Cabrini Church. In 1974, Pat returned to teaching at St. Francis Cabrini School and in 1990 at Tacoma School District, teaching gifted students. She retired in 1997 but later substituted until 2010. Pat is survived by her sister, Lorraine; Barbara Vining (Dan), Tom (Denise), Steve (Shelly) and Dan (Andrea); grandchildren Kristin and Daniel Vining (Marissa) and Meghan Manger (Dan), Kara Novak (John), Will Kalenius (Emily), Brittany and Nicole Steward and Michelle Richardson (Matt), Madelline and Jake Kalenius, and great-granchildren Connor Richardson, Sophia and Hailey Kalenius, Clare Novak, and Luke and Landon Nicholson. Mass will be at St. Frances Cabrini Church on May 1, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. preceded by a rosary at 10:30 a.m. Internment will be at Washington Memorial Park in Sea-Tac. Gaffneyfuneralhome.com

Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Apr. 21, 2019