Patricia Roberts Patricia Mae Roberts passed away peacefully at home on April 29, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. She was born August 18, 1933, to Thomas and Martha Bloomer in Tony, WI. After high school she moved to Milwaukee and worked for AC Delco for a number of years. In 1965 she met and married Don Roberts and they had 4 children. Pat and Don eventually settled in Washington state and in 1986 opened Freight Expeditors, Inc., a trucking business that is still being successfully operated by family. She retired at the age of 80 from the family business. She is survived by her son, Johnny Roberts Jr., her daughters, Julie Roberts-Backman (Erik) and Jeanne Knoll (Mike) and her granddaughters, Marissa Lynn and McKenna Anne Margaret Knoll. She is also survived by 3 of her 11 siblings, Edwin, Priscilla and Daniel, along with many nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her infant son, Jeffrey Allen, her parents and 8 siblings. Pat was a strong, courageous, loving and extraordinary mother, grandmother, sister and aunt. She will be missed by all but never forgotten. Celebration of Life will be Saturday, May 18, 2019, from 12p-5p. Contact [email protected] for additional information.

Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on May 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary