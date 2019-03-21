Patricia A. Collinge Patricia Ann Collinge left us on March 5, 2019 after a short illness. She was born on March 16, 1934 in Tacoma where she lived most of her life. She attended Tacoma schools and graduated from Stadium High School in 1952. She loved music and was a concert pianist. She also played several other musical instruments. Pat earned her bachelor's degree from College of Puget Sound. She was offered a Fulbright Scholarship but had been accepted at Univ. of Illinois in Urbana so earned her master's there. She also attended the University of Washington. As a child growing up, Pat loved spending the Summer months at the family Summer Home on Vashon Island at Tahlequah. Pat married Dr. Frank Collinge in 1959. Together they owned and ran "The Glass Menagerie" for several years. Frank passed away in 2014. Pat published two romance novels, "Duet" and "Safe Harbor". She also taught "Creative Writing" at Tacoma Community College and ran the Pierce County Small Business Incubator. She was active in the Tacoma and University Place Chambers of Commerce in her later years. Pat is survived by her daughter, Julie Collinge, (Tom Eggerding) of Kent, Washington, John P. Collinge, (Brenda) of Anchorage, Alaska, Alan Collinge of Washington D.C.; Grandchildren, Jeramy and John Collinge, Madison and Josephine Eggerding, her sister, Pamela Linsey of Arizona, and her brother John R. Price of Tacoma. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her. A Celebration of her Life will be held April 27, from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at her home in University Place. Everyone who knew her are welcome to stop by. For more information, email [email protected], [email protected] or [email protected]

