Patricia "Patti" A. Skansi Feb. 19, 1936 July 20, 2020 Beloved Wife, Mother and Grandmother; devoted to Jesus Christ and her family. Patti was a beautiful person inside and out. She had a kind and giving heart and loved the many friends in her life. Her devoted relationship with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ was her greatest delight as He was there to receive her into His loving, caring arms. His child He knew before she was born. Patti cared for her church and witnessing for Jesus. She cherished the close relationships and fervent belief she developed through Christian Women's Club and many Christian endeavors. An inspiration to all, a lasting smile, strong, beautiful, uplifting and dearly missed. Her loving kindness was in her spirit. Patti leaves behind her loving husband of 62 years Nick, her five adult children Leanne, John, Paul (wife Stephanie), Dana (husband Bob), Nick Jr, and eight grandchildren; Lexie, Livi, Zane, Maddi, Taylor, Cecily, Jaelon and Brooklyn and many nieces, nephews, cousins and relatives in the USA and Canada. A memorial service for Patti will be held at Life Center in Tacoma on Wednesday August 5th 2020 at 1:00 pm. Due to COVID 19 requirements please register for attendance at the following link to the church; https://lifecentertacoma.brushfire.com/PattiSkansiMemorial/473171
Internment will follow the memorial service at Calvary Cemetary in Tacoma. We thank Hospice for their guidance and tender care at home during the final weeks of her illness and Dr. Patti Robbins for her love, care, and time with Patti. Romans 8:28 And we know that all things work together for good to them that love GOD, to them who are called according to His Purpose (KJV). Romans 10:13 For whosoever shall call upon the name of the Lord shall be saved (KJV).