Patricia Ann Hicks Patricia Ann (Copeland) Hicks was born April 19th, 1933 in the town of Guthrie, Oklahoma to her loving parents, John Timothy Copeland, Sr. and Edna Elizabeth Lacy. She was the 6th of 8 children born of that union and was the sole remaining member of her family. At the young age of 8, and as a result of the Oklahoma Dust Bowl, she moved with her family to the small town of Spring Valley, California. At the tender age of 15, while roller skating with friends, she met a skinny young sailor from Arkansas, E.H. Hicks (aka "Curly", "Sam" and "John"), who would just two years later become her husband and soulmate. Their union brought forth three daughters and three grandchildren. Their Navy days took them to various bases up and down the west coast, but once they saw Tacoma they knew they were home. They bought their house in the north end and lived there for virtually the remainder of their lives. Patricia was first and foremost a wife, mother and grandmother, but also worked as a teller and assistant manager for the Tacoma Savings and Loan in Parkland and as a loan officer for the Pierce County Housing Authority. She was preceded in death by her husband of 43 years (1993) and their middle daughter, Laura Elizabeth Lindsey (2016). She is survived by their eldest daughter, Deborah Ann Zak (William Edwin Zak), and by their youngest daughter, Susan Eva Deloye (Robert Brice Deloye), their granddaughters, Isabella M. Vedrianna and Emma Jade Deloye, and by their grandson, Isaac Robert Deloye. The family wishes to thank all, who knew, loved and cared for Patricia. She was a beautiful and loving woman, who will be terribly missed. She will be placed next to her husband at the Mountain View Funeral Home in Lakewood.



