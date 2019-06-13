|
Patricia A. (Schriver) Burke Patricia A. (Schriver) Burke - Born Jan. 10, 1935, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by loved ones on June 11th 2019. Pat was proceeded in death by her parents and three sisters. She is survived by her loving husband George of 66 years, daughter Jann (Duane) Millspaugh, son's Ed (Lynn) & Bob (Helen), 10 Grandchildren, 14 Great- Grandchildren and her three brothers. She was loved by numerous family members and friends and will be greatly missed. Services will be held on Saturday, June 15th 10:00 AM at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 11212 17th Ave. E Tacoma, WA 98445.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on June 13, 2019