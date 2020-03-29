|
Patricia Dyhrman "Our memories of love will be of you." - Perhaps Love by John Denver Pat, beloved Daughter, Sister, Mother, Ama, Auntie, and Friend, died at her home in Puyallup, Washington on Saturday, March 21, 2020 after over three years of living courageously with pancreatic cancer. She found joy in the blessing of each new day, and her spirit of love and life will continue on in the hearts of her family, friends, and all those who knew her. Pat was born in Portland, Oregon on June 12, 1943. She was raised to embrace adventure and altruism by parents who were pioneers in Fairbanks, Alaska. Pat spent her childhood in Vancouver, Washington until her family moved to Evansville, Indiana when she was a teen. There, she attended high school and was awarded the ALCOA college scholarship. At Indiana University Pat was in the Alpha Phi sorority, and pursued interests in social work, and international relations, graduating in 1965. Passionate about learning, reading, and children, Pat spent many years as "Mrs. D" doing the children's story hour at the library, and 13 years with the Puyallup School District Administrative office, before her retirement in 2008. Pat knew her husband, Dick Dyhrman, her whole life and their marriage was full of love, laughter, and too many "happily ever afters" to count. She moved to Thailand to be near him during the Vietnam War, teaching English in rural Chang Mai. As avid lovers of the outdoors, Pat and Dick skied, hiked, kayaked, and biked the world together. From their family cabin near Mt. Rainier to the fjords of New Zealand, they never missed an opportunity for adventure, raising their three children to have the same passions. Pat and Dick were best friends until his passing in March 2009. Pat lived life thinking of others first and devoted herself to many charitable efforts, including organizing Light Up a Life to honor her sister, Sandy, and the Miles for Meso Washington Memorial Run to honor her husband, Dick. Often recognized for these efforts, in 2017 Pat was awarded the national Klaus Brauch Above and Beyond Award for her efforts in the fight against mesothelioma. Being a mother, Ama, and Auntie Grandma to generations of children brought Pat some of her greatest joys, and she taught everyone lessons on how to enjoy the moment, seize the day, and enjoy a good treat. She rarely sat still and she reveled in her loved ones' accomplishments both big and small. She carried on the traditions of her parents, instilling their pioneer spirit and love of pancakes, in her large extended family. Pat also found such joy in being around her friends and family, hosting gatherings, participating in book clubs, PEO, symphony, a very special dinner club, and many other activities. She is survived by her brother, Dr. John H. Greves, of Vancouver, WA, her daughter, Dr. Sonya Dyhrman of New York, NY, and sons, Hans Dyhrman of Williston, VT, and Paul Dyhrman of Carson City, NV. She was devoted to her 2 grandchildren, Sadie and Ollie Dyhrman of Williston VT, and many beloved nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you support the education mission at World Vision: https://mycause.worldvision.org/campaign/Honoring-the-Memory-of-Patricia--Pat--Dyhrman or the Pierce County Library System: https://foundation.piercecountylibrary.org/donate/ in Pat's honor.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Mar. 29, 2020