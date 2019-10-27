Home



Patricia Edman Patricia Ann Smith Edman, born February 7th, 1932 in Tacoma, Washington, passed away peacefully Saturday, October 19th, 2019 at 87 years old. She was married in 1956 to husband Rex Edward Edman of Great Bend, Kansas, who preceded her in death. Pat was a housewife & loving mother of seven children, is survived by her sister, Jacqueline Smith Peterson of Federal Way, Washington; daughters Roxanne & Larry Olsen of Kelso, WA; Carla Edman-Surina of Fircrest, WA, with grandson Trey; Vicki Johnson of Maple Valley, WA, with grandsons Jeremy & Dalton; sons Alex Edman of Tacoma, WA; Andy & Kathleen Edman of Bonney Lake, WA, with granddaughter Shalynn & Max Robison & step-grandson, Ryan DeKruyf; Aaron & Kelly Edman of Monroe, WA with step-grandson Gabe Lee & step-grand-daughter Lauren Mitchell; and Adam Edman of Chicago, IL. She was preceded in death by her two older sisters, Geraldine Hickey of Spokane, WA & Nadine Shea of Tacoma, WA. She passed one day short of her 63rd wedding anniversary and is now with Rex forever. She was loved by many and will be missed by all.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Oct. 27, 2019
