Patricia Ellis
1937 - 2020

April 5, 1937 - October 22, 2020
Tacoma, Washington - Patricia (Pat) Ellis of Tacoma Washington
returned home to her Heavenly Father on October 22nd, 2020 at the age of 83. She was born in Oklahoma City, OK on April 5th, 1937. A graduate of the 1954 class of Littlefield HS in Littlefield TX, she went to school with Legendary Country Star Waylon Jennings. After High School she spent a year at the Methodist Hospital in Lubbock, training in the Nursing program before marrying Bill M Ellis, a retired Private in the Army and an Optician.
Besides being the binding department supervisor for Cascade Printing in Tacoma for many years, she was an avid reader, gardener as well as a very talented cake decorator who amazed everyone with her talent and creativeness.
Pat was a very dedicated Wife, Mother and Grandmother who loved the Lord and put her family first in everything and was loved by everyone who had the privilege of knowing her.
She is survived by Daughters Denise Slauson, Audrey Snavely, Son Ed Ellis, seven grandchildren and ten great grandchildren. Private services will be held for family and close friends on November 7th, 1 pm at Fir Lane Memorial Park in Spanaway.


Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
7
Service
01:00 PM
Fir Lane Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
FIR LANE MEMORIAL PARK
924 176TH ST E
SPANAWAY, WA 98387
(253) 531-6600
Memories & Condolences
October 29, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
kim brinton
Acquaintance
