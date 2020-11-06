1/1
Patricia Gaspaire
1933 - 2020
Patricia Gaspaire
May 11, 1933 - October 8, 2020
Puyallup, Washington - She wore many hats, wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, aunt, great aunt and a friend to many. We will all remember her for many things, her endless energy, her baking, breakfasts, camping, hunting, fishing, and of course her love of bingo and all things casino.
Patricia was born May 11, 1933 in Eldorado, IL, to Clarence (Mike) and Valerie Abney. Her family moved to Washington State, where she attended school and graduated from Lincoln High School. She met and married Vernon C Gaspaire and raised 5 children. In between raising her family, she found time to be a grocery clerk, as well as a candy salesperson.
Later in life she enjoyed being a snowbird traveling between Westport, WA and Arizona with her husband Vernon.
Patricia was preceded in death by both her parents, her brother Mike Abney, her spouse Vernon, her son Steven, and her son Marc.
She is survived by her son Lynn, daughter Karen, and son Brian. It is with a heavy heart that we say good-bye to this lovable unstoppable woman. Join us in a celebration of her life at her daughter's house November 14, 2020 at 1:00 PM, please contact Brain at Briangaspaire@yahoo.com or 253-973-9960 for details.


Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Tuell- McKee of Puyallup - Puyallup
305 E. Pioneer, Suite B
Puyallup, WA 98372
(253) 845-5090
November 3, 2020
My condolences to family and friends. I am so sorry for your loss. May God hold you strong in such times and comfort you with his hope! (John 6:40)
