Patricia Gaspaire

May 11, 1933 - October 8, 2020

Puyallup, Washington - She wore many hats, wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, aunt, great aunt and a friend to many. We will all remember her for many things, her endless energy, her baking, breakfasts, camping, hunting, fishing, and of course her love of bingo and all things casino.

Patricia was born May 11, 1933 in Eldorado, IL, to Clarence (Mike) and Valerie Abney. Her family moved to Washington State, where she attended school and graduated from Lincoln High School. She met and married Vernon C Gaspaire and raised 5 children. In between raising her family, she found time to be a grocery clerk, as well as a candy salesperson.

Later in life she enjoyed being a snowbird traveling between Westport, WA and Arizona with her husband Vernon.

Patricia was preceded in death by both her parents, her brother Mike Abney, her spouse Vernon, her son Steven, and her son Marc.

She is survived by her son Lynn, daughter Karen, and son Brian. It is with a heavy heart that we say good-bye to this lovable unstoppable woman. Join us in a celebration of her life at her daughter's house November 14, 2020 at 1:00 PM, please contact Brain at Briangaspaire@yahoo.com or 253-973-9960 for details.





