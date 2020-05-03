Patricia Gross
Patricia Gross Patricia (Pat) Jane Gross passed away on April 23, 2020, in Puyallup, Washington. She was a loving wife, mom, grandma, sister, daughter, aunt and friend. Pat was born on June 7, 1946, in Ladysmith, Wisconsin, to James and Avis St. Martin. They eventually settled down in Puyallup, Washington where Pat graduated from Puyallup High School in 1964. Pat met and fell in love with Richard Gross of Ritzville, Washington, and they married on February 22, 1969. They enjoyed a 50th wedding celebration last year. Pat was the first Treasurer for the Puyallup Roughriders when they were founded in 1980. Her brother-in-law and sister, John and JoAnn Fillingim, were two of the three founders. She worked for Good Samaritan Hospital for over 25 years and retired as a bookkeeper in the Rehabilitation Department. Pat was predeceased by her parents and oldest sister Avis Jean Frank. She is survived by her loving husband of 51 years, Richard, of Orting and their three children: Richard (Melissa) Gross of Sumner, Bonnie (Peder) Olsen of Orting and Herb (Shannon) Gross of Puyallup. She also leaves behind her grandchildren: Gabriel, Gracie, Jake, Katy, Jonah, Claire and Aemilia. Pat is also survived by her sister JoAnn Fillingim of Puyallup, her brother James (Pam) St. Martin of Puyallup and her brother-in-law Robert (Judy) Gross of Medical Lake, Washington. She has many loving nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles whom she adored. A celebration of life will be held this summer.

Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on May 3, 2020.
