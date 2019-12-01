|
Patricia H. Holum Patricia H. Holum, 80 of Tacoma, Washington passed way on November 18, 2019. Patricia graduated from Alabama College University of Montevallo and received a Bachelor's Degree in Biology. After she graduated she started working at the Southern Research Institute in Birmingham, AL where she did cancer research for 46 years and met the love of her life, Lee Holum. Patricia and Lee were married on April 18, 1969. They were happily married for almost 50 years. During their retirement they went on many cruises. Patricia enjoyed painting and was active in her church in Birmingham. Patricia was preceded in death by her loving husband, Lee, her parents Hubert and Aline Herrod, her sister, Nancy Herrod Olsen, and her brother Hugh Herrod. She is survived by her sister-in-law Jean Herrod, her brothers-in-law David and Everett (Mary Jo) Holum, and many nieces and nephews. Patricia had two long lasting companions her dog Barnabus, and her cat Hannah Grace. A memorial service will be held Tuesday December 10th at 1:00pm at St Mark's Lutheran Church by the Narrows 6730 N 17th St Tacoma, WA 98406.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Dec. 1, 2019