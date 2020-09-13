1/1
Patricia Hagen
Patricia Hagen 05/14/38-09/04/20 Went to be with her Lord and Family that went before her. Pat lived a long and fruitful life. There will be a public viewing at Mt View Cemetery from 10-4 Tuesday Sep. 15th. Everyone is allowed to attend. We plan to have a Celebration of Life later when allowed. Please visit Mt. View website for more information and a full obituary. Pat, is survived by her 6 children, Cheryl Cheslik (Tim), Stephen Hampton and Jeff Meek; Kim Neal (Bob Fulmer), Teresa Olsen and Patty (Wes) Bonney; 12 Grandchildren: Ashley, Amber, Heather, Garrett and Megan, Leonard, Talese, James, Chris, Mike, Daniel and Jonathan; and 8 great-grandchildren with one on the way in November and 5 great-great grandchildren. Preceded in death by her husband, Sig, her parents, her sister JoAnn and brother Roger and Son Mike Meek.

Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Sep. 13, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

