Patricia Hagen 05/14/38-09/04/20 Went to be with her Lord and Family that went before her. Pat lived a long and fruitful life. There will be a public viewing at Mt View Cemetery from 10-4 Tuesday Sep. 15th. Everyone is allowed to attend. We plan to have a Celebration of Life later when allowed. Please visit Mt. View website for more information and a full obituary. Pat, is survived by her 6 children, Cheryl Cheslik (Tim), Stephen Hampton and Jeff Meek; Kim Neal (Bob Fulmer), Teresa Olsen and Patty (Wes) Bonney; 12 Grandchildren: Ashley, Amber, Heather, Garrett and Megan, Leonard, Talese, James, Chris, Mike, Daniel and Jonathan; and 8 great-grandchildren with one on the way in November and 5 great-great grandchildren. Preceded in death by her husband, Sig, her parents, her sister JoAnn and brother Roger and Son Mike Meek.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Sep. 13, 2020.