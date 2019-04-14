|
|
Patricia Helen (Nickelsen) Corliss Patricia Helen (Nickelsen) Corliss RN was born on April 18, 1921, to Peter and Emma Nickelsen in Tacoma, WA. She died in Sumner, WA on Februrary 21, 2019, and is survived by her husband, Dr J P Corliss, her son, Dr K J Corliss (Dottie), and granddaughters, Dr Kristina Corliss (Ron Kutsch) and Tiffany Gilkison RN (Ben), and 3 great grandchildren. A graduated of Stadium HS, '39, she attended PLU and Tacoma General Hospital School of Nursing, '43. Pat was a charter member of Calvary Lutheran Church in Federal Way, a member of the Sumner Federated Garden Club, a frequent contributor to floral design at the Puyallup Fair. An accomplished potter, floral designer, seamstress, and artist, she was an avid reader who loved to discuss current events, art, and literature. Pat and John traveled widely to Mexico, Yucatan, Japan, Norway and Europe making many friends. Their 75th wedding anniversary on February 10, 2019 was celebrated by family and friends including sister-in-law, Josephine Martin (Leonard) who was a wedding guest in '44. Services will be at 11 AM Saturday, April 27 at Calvary Lutheran Church, 2415 S 320th St, Federal Way.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Apr. 14, 2019