Patricia Jackman Patricia Ann Jackman was born December 16th, 1932 in Tacoma, WA to Joseph W. & Athene Carbone. She passed away peacefully on October 16th, 2019 in Lacey, WA with her husband Charlie & daughter Julie by her side. After attending Stadium H.S. & WSU, Patricia (Pat) spent time at her parent's Tacoma diner, Scotty's Café. She later worked at Walter N's, The Cliff House, Opie Real Estate & Best Jeweler's as a diamond pro. Pat loved bowling, boating, trailering, traveling & Hawaii-- eventually retiring in Mesa, AZ where they enjoyed playing golf & the company of friends. Pat is survived by her loving husband of 52 years Charles Robert Jackman; her children Michael Herley (Kim), Kevin Herley (Tammy) & Patrick Herley, Gina Jackman Kalbali (Oskar), Julie Loska (Sam) & Ron Jackman; her grandchildren Mike Herley, Courtney Porter (Matt), Kale Herley, Kyle Herley (Sarah), Cameron Loska (Ashley), Olivia Loska, Ava Kalbali, Chris Jackman (Tracie), Derek Jackman (Becky), Jennifer Lundberg, her aunt, Marion Wombacher & several great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by Ron's wife, Jan. Per Pat's wishes, no service is planned. In lieu of flowers, please donate to in her name.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Oct. 31, 2019