Thursday, May 9, 2019
1:00 PM
All Saints Catholic Church
503 3rd St. SW
Puyallup, WA
Patricia Jean (McCarthy) Hoerling


1935 - 2019
Patricia Jean (McCarthy) Hoerling Obituary
Patricia Jean (McCarthy) Hoerling Our lovingmother was called to her forever home and she left on the wings of angels April 12, 2019. She will be forever missed by many, but not more than her loving and devoted husband Kenneth of nearly 65 years. She also leaves behind 3 daughters; Deanna (Delbert), Doreen (Joseph), Darlene (Ernie). Her 3 sisters Elizabeth, Mary and Rose. Many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Many friends will miss her too. Theservice is being held at All Saints Catholic Church on May 9, 2019 @ 1:00 P.M. 503 3rd St. SW, Puyallup, WA 98371. Following the service, we will have a gathering at the Puyallup Eagles. This is a potluck; all are invited and family will love to see you. 202 5th St. NW, Puyallup, WA 98371. In Lieu of flowers, please make your donation to St. Jude'.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on May 5, 2019
