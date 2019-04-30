Resources More Obituaries for Patricia Campbell Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Patricia Joan (Clark) Campbell

Obituary Condolences Flowers Patricia Joan (Clark) Campbell Patricia Joan (Clark) Campbell passed peacefully from this life on April 26, 2019, surrounded by love. She was a homemaker who took great pride in making a house a home. She was 84, just days from her 85th birthday on April 29th. Pat was born in London, England. During the Blitz when she was just six years old, Pat was evacuated to Cornwall until the bombing ceased and it was safe to return. This experience and others shaped her view of the world and approach to life. Pat was the eldest of six children. She once said, "We were quite poor, especially after the war, which was fortunate in some ways because we learned to do many things. We had to be resourceful." Pat's creativity and resourcefulness served her and her family in many ways. She volunteered as a dental assistant at Wheeler AFB in Hawaii. She prepared beautiful meals with great care, and enjoyed seeing the smile on your face as you tasted them. She had an appreciation of art and history, and was a voracious reader. She refinished antique furniture and enjoyed all kinds of sewing, from upholstering to making some of her children's clothes. She was an artist, and especially skilled at painting flowers and other plants. She gardened and loved going for walks. Pat traveled widely in the US and in the UK with her two daughters and her Air Force husband, Ed. In each place they lived, even on a very limited budget, Pat's skill and skillful eye transformed even the most modest accommodations into a place they could all feel proud to call Home. After Ed's passing at the young age of 54, Pat mentored at-risk youth at Hale Kipa and did retail sales. She traveled and then later moved with her daughter, Lori, from Hawaii to Washington. They settled in Steilacoom, where she designed the apartment she would live in for the rest of her life. Pat will be fondly remembered for all of the above and for her tenacity, her fierce loyalty, and her strength during her husband's deployments to Korea and Vietnam; for her very British sense of humor, and her appreciation of handsome men, a perfect margarita and a garden in full bloom. She had a song for every occasion, was saucy and naughty, and enjoyed a good pun. She loved and was loved by many, including her brilliant great-granddaughter, Elise. Preceded by her parents, Cyril and Amelia (Stevenson) Clark, and her husband, Clinton E. "Ed" Campbell, Patricia is survived and missed by her daughters, Susan Matlow and Lori Campbell; her respective daughters-in-law, Rona Matlow and Joanna Free; her grandson, Joshua, her granddaughter, Rachel Campbell and partner, Christopher Sherman, and her great-granddaughter, Elise Campbell. She is also survived by her extended family and her siblings: Bert, Betty, Anne, Vicky and Jim, all of whom reside in England. Pat's remains will be interred alongside those of her husband at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific on Oahu, Hawaii. The family asks that you do not send flowers. Donations may be made in the name of Patricia Joan Campbell to the nonreligious ./

Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Apr. 30, 2019