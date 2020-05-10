Patricia Kay Sowder Patricia Kay Sowder, 73 passed away peacefully with her son by her side at Madigan Army Medical Center, Tacoma Washington on April 29, 2020. She had courageously fought the good fight against cancer for over 11 years and was at peace with her decision to finally rest and be brought home one final time by her son. She was afforded the opportunity to say an emotional goodbye to so many family and friends for which she expressed such gratitude and love. Pat grew up in Evanston, Illinois attending St. Scholastica High School followed by St. Mary's School of Nursing in Rochester, MN where she cultivated friendships that lasted her lifetime in addition to fulfilling her dream of becoming a Nurse. Following graduation, she joined the U.S. Army Nurse Corps where she served in Vietnam and eventually completed her BSN and MSN degrees in Nursing. After military assignments in Germany and throughout the United States, she retired as a Lieutenant Colonel and went on to work for the State of Washington as a nursing home inspector. Pat's friendships were her foundation and her inspiration for strength and joy. She shared her love far and wide and that love was returned tenfold by so many. Devoted daughter and mother, wife, loving grandmother, generous to a fault, a caring Nurse, world traveler, the most humble of hosts, mentor, storyteller and above all a faithful and caring friend. She was predeceased by her mother Helen Kay DeMario, father Louis Bergh and dear sister Donna Heironimus. She is survived by her son, Christopher Gruber, daughter-in-law Miriam Amdur, beloved granddaughter Terah Kay, Aunt Jean Taylor and numerous cousins, nephews, niece, step-children, step-grandchildren and step-great grandchildren. Her ashes will be interred at Haven of Rest cemetery in Gig Harbor, WA on 9 May. A full service with military honors will be held for cherished friends and family at a future date once the world returns to some semblance of normal.



