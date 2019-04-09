|
Patricia L Malloy Patricia Malloy passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family on Tuesday, April 2, 2019. She is survived by her life partner Joseph Handy; daughters Victoria DeVault, Patricia Face (Randal); beloved grandchildren Rhiannon James, Brian Face, and Paige Belfry (Nicholas); and great grandchildren Grayson and Sterling James. A Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, April 12 at 11:00 am at Visitation Catholic Church, 3314 S 58th St in Tacoma. Graveside following at Mountain View Memorial Park, 4100 Steilacoom Blvd SW at 12:30 pm in Lakewood. Reception will be held at Redeemer Lutheran Church Hall, 1001 Princeton St in Fircrest at 1:00 pm. Please share memories of Patty at www. mountainviewtacoma.com
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Apr. 9, 2019